Man Gets Life Plus 17½ To 35 Years In River Body Slaying

April 11, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: Andre Gray, Hubert Wingate, Lawrenceville, Ohio River

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A western Pennsylvania man has been sentenced to life without parole as well as an additional 17½ to 35 years in the death of a man whose body was found in a West Virginia river two years ago.

Thirty-one-year-old Hubert Wingate was convicted in January in a nonjury trial of first-degree murder and numerous other charges in the slaying of 34-year-old Andre Gray.

He disappeared in October 2014 and his body was found in March 2015 by a towboat captain in the Ohio River near Follansbee, West Virginia.

An autopsy concluded that he had been stabbed 10 times but died of a gunshot wound to the head.

Wingate took the stand and blamed a co-defendant who pleaded guilty to theft. The judge called him “a plague on the community.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

