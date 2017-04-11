EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Malkin To Play In Game 1, Hagelin Has ‘Real Chance’ To Return During Series

By: Casey Shea April 11, 2017 1:50 PM
Carl Hagelin, Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins got a big boost ahead of their first round playoff matchup with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It’s no secret that the Penguins have dealt with their fair share in injuries this season, but one of their superstars will be ready to go for Game 1 Wednesday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Evgeni Malkin skated on a line with Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel during today’s practice. After, he said he would be in the lineup on Wednesday.

Malkin hasn’t played since March 15. In 62 games this season, Malkin recorded 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists).

But, there was even more good new on the injury front today.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said there’s a good chance Carl Hagelin gets back into the lineup at some point during the series.

Hagelin has been out since March 10 and has 22 points (6 goals, 16 assists) in 61 games this year.

Getting him back would allow the Penguins to reunite the “HBK Line” which was a dominant force during last year’s playoffs.

