Market District Recipes To ‘Ham It Up’ In The Kitchen

If you’re looking to “ham it up” in the kitchen, check out these delicious recipes from the Giant Eagle Market District!

Griot de Porc

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Prep Time: 1 hour 20 minutes includes marinating time)

Cook Time: 2 hours

Serves: 8

3lb pork shoulder, cut into 2 inch cubes

2 cups onion, chopped

½ cup shallots, chopped

2 tsp fresh thyme

2/3 cup orange juice

1/3 cup lime juice

1 habanero chile, whole (or 1 serrano chile, minced)

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

½ cup canola oil

Combine the pork, onions, shallots, thyme, orange juice, lime juice, chile, garlic, salt and pepper in a large Dutch oven or heavy bottom pot. Let marinate for 1 hour (or up to overnight in the refrigerator.) Pour 3 cups of water into the pot. Place the pan on the stove over medium-high heat. Cover and bring to a boil then turn the heat down and let simmer until the meat is tender, approximately 1 ½ hours. Stir occasionally, being careful not to break the habanero chile, if using. Remove from the pot form the heat and remove the pork pieces form the liquid. Heat a separate pan over medium to medium-high heat and add the oil. Carefully, fry the pork pieces, in batches, in the oil until well browned and all sides. Serve with the Sauce Ti-Malice.

Sauce Ti-Malice

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 1 ¼ cups

Prep Time: 1 hour 20 minutes (includes marinating time)

Cook Time: 5 minutes

½ cup onions, minced

¼ cup shallots, minced

¼ lime juice

1 clove garlic minced

1 tsp habanero pepper, minced

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp pepper

Mix the onions, shallots and lime juice in a non-reactive sauce pan and let stand for 1 hour. Add the remaining ingredients and stir. Place on the stove over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Remove from the heat and let cool. Serve with the Griot de Porc.

Cuban Sandwich

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 canned chipotle chiles in adobo, minced

2 baguettes or 6 long sandwich rolls, split in half

6 slices ham

12 thin slices imported Swiss cheese

2 kosher dill pickles, thinly sliced lengthwise

1 1/2 pounds roast pork butt, thinly sliced or shredded

Directions:

Combine the mayonnaise and chipotles. Spread the cut sides of the rolls with the chipotle mayonnaise. Assemble the sandwiches with the ham, cheese, pickles and Roast Pork. Close the sandwiches and tuck in any overhanging filling.

Preheat the oven to 325°. Set a pan over moderately low heat. cover with a large baking sheet weighted down with several heavy skillets. Cook the sandwiches, turning once, until they are crisp outside.

Transfer the sandwiches to a cookie sheet and bake until the cheese is melted, about 8 minutes. Cut the sandwiches in half and serve.

Ham Glaze

(Compliments of Chef Crystal Baldwin)

Makes: 3 cups (for one 8-10 lb ham)

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: N/A

2 cups ginger ale

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 cup pineapple juice

¼ tsp ginger

Mix all ingredients together and use to cook with favorite ham.

To bake on ham:

Pour the glaze over the ham. Bake the ham according to package directions; spooning the glaze over the ham 2-3 times during the cooking process.