EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Ohio Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Recorded Sex Acts With Dog

April 11, 2017 11:08 AM
Filed Under: Amber Finney, Bestiality, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of having sex with a dog that authorities say was recorded on video.

Thirty-three-year-old Amber Finney entered the plea Monday in Warren Municipal Court. She was arrested Sunday after workers at a drug store recognized her and called 911. An arrest warrant had been issued in January, after police learned about the video.

Finney’s newly assigned public defender couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Warren, 55 miles east of Cleveland, last year became the first Ohio city enact a bestiality law. A similar state law took effect last month.

WKBN-TV reports Finney told officers the video was a fake and that she had been drugged with something slipped into her drink.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Kathy Harris says:
    April 11, 2017 at 11:36 AM

    SO SICK

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia