Crime Stoppers: Family Seeks Closure On Anniversary Of Beltzhoover Bar Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have released surveillance video of a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting one year ago at a bar in Beltzhoover.

Stacey Anderson and Eric Jackson are hoping the first, sad anniversary of their son’s murder will not go unnoticed in the city of Pittsburgh.

Terrence Jackson, 27, was fatally shot and killed a year ago this week at Red’s Bar on East Warrington Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Beltzhoover neighborhood.

Even though a year has passed, Anderson said, “It feels like it just happened, and we’re still trying to figure out why. My son was loved by a lot of people. He was a great son, a great brother and a great father.”

Jackson’s father told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “There’s not a day goes by that someone doesn’t come up to me to tell me how much he touched their lives.”

Pittsburgh Police have released a short surveillance video clip from inside the bar the night of the shooting.

It shows a stocky gunman, who was wearing a mask, walk directly up to Jackson and shoot him multiple times, ignoring other patrons who were in the bar at the time.

Pittsburgh Homicide Det. Robert Shaw said, “It was a targeted shooting.”

On Wednesday evening, Jackson’s family and friends held a vigil and balloon release at the West End Overlook to mark the first anniversary of his murder. The family said they want the community to know that the young man has not been forgotten.

They’re also hoping to find some peace of mind, when and if there’s an arrest.

Eric said he’s not so much concerned about a motive for his son’s murder right now, “but, rather, it’s the who that’s the next piece of the process.”

Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information on the gunman’s identity. The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477. You can remain anonymous.