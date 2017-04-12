Get Marty: Non-Profit Group Chips In To Help Veteran With Rat-Infested Home

MUNHALL (KDKA) — Local volunteers have stepped up in a big way to help a veteran just back from the Middle East.

“Words really can’t describe what was going on here,” says Tom Grates, of Residential Resources, a non-profit organization in Pittsburgh.

Volunteers from RRI saw KDKA’s report last week regarding the Munhall home of Army Staff Sgt. Ralph Martello.

The veteran recently returned home from the Middle East and found significant damage to his home from a rat infestation. It will take thousands of dollars to repair the damage.

“RRI wants to help this man as a result of your broadcast,” RRI President Jeff Engel says.

Volunteers have already started work on the house. The rat-infested carpet has already been taken out. There will be painting and roof work done, too. It will take about a month.

Sgt. Martello couldn’t be happier about the kindness of the volunteers and the generosity of the community.

