Grow Or Support Pens Playoff Beard & Win Prizes

Your playoff beard could score you tickets to the second game of the Penguins’ first round series against Columbus.
Just send a picture of your beard to the Penguins Beard-a-Thon by tomorrow.
Whoever earns the most votes will win two tickets for Friday’s game.
Or, you could pledge a minimum of $10 to a Penguins player’s beard growing effort.
You’ll be entered to win a 50th anniversary jersey signed by Mario Lemieux.
All donations go to the Mario Lemieux Foundation
