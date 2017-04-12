EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Grow Or Support Pens Playoff Beard & Win Prizes

April 12, 2017 2:45 PM
Filed Under: Pittsburgh Penguins

Your playoff beard could score you tickets to the second game of the Penguins’ first round series against Columbus.

Just send a picture of your beard to the Penguins Beard-a-Thon by tomorrow.

Whoever earns the most votes will win two tickets for Friday’s game.

Or, you could pledge a minimum of $10 to a Penguins player’s beard growing effort.

You’ll be entered to win a 50th anniversary jersey signed by Mario Lemieux.

All donations go to the Mario Lemieux Foundation

For more information, click here.

