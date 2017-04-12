EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Cleaning Staff Finds 5-Foot Python In Hotel Room Drawer

April 12, 2017 6:40 AM
Filed Under: Marriott Residence Inn, Massachusetts, Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) – A worker at a Massachusetts hotel got a slithery surprise while cleaning a room – a 5-foot ball python left in a drawer.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that staff at the Marriott Residence Inn in Worcester found the snake last week and called animal control. Animal control took the snake to a pet supply store.

General manager Rod Dzivasen says the snake appeared to be in good health.

Officials don’t think the snake was in the room for long. Police say the person renting the room and believed to be the snake’s owner had checked out the prior day. It’s unlikely anyone will be charged.

The snakes are native to Africa.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia