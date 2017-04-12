Man Complains Tax Check Saying ‘Sexual Favors’ Not Cashed

HAVRE, Mont. (AP) – A Montana resident who wrote “sexual favors” in the memo line on a check to pay his property taxes is complaining that the check hasn’t been cashed.
Scott Dion of the city of Havre says he sent the check for $745.77 to the local treasurer last November.
Dion tells the Billings Gazette that tax checks he sent in the past with similar memo line notes have been cashed.
Dion’s lawyer sent a letter to Hill County Treasurer Sandy Brown, saying that not cashing Dion’s check amounts to official misconduct and the treasurer should be prosecuted.
County Attorney Jessica Cole-Hodgkinson declined to comment on Dion’s situation specifically, though she said in general the treasurer can’t cash a check if it isn’t clear what the funds should be applied to.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
One Comment
The memo line isn’t for the treasurer …its for the check holder