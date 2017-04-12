EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Walmart To Offer Pickup Discount On Thousands Of Online-Only Items

April 12, 2017 12:19 PM
Filed Under: Walmart

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Starting next week, Walmart will offer discounts on thousands of online-only items when customers elect to have them shipped to a store for pickup.

The move is part of the retailer’s efforts to better compete with online leader Amazon.

“We already offer great prices online. We do that every day. Offering a discount on Pickup demonstrates how we can take that to the next level by operating more efficiently and removing costs from the system to give customers even more ways to save,” Walmart U.S. eCommerce President and CEO Marc Lore said in a statement.

By the end of June, price cuts will be applied to more than a million items.

Earlier this year, Walmart announced a lower free-shipping threshold, faster delivery and no membership fee.

