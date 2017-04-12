Sources: Probation Officer, Another Man Shot In Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — Police are looking for a gunman after a probation officer and another man were shot just outside of a home in Wilkinsburg late this afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident was first reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1500 block of Marlboro Avenue.

Sources tell KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti that the shooting appears to be an ambush.

BREAKING UPDATE: Probation Officer and client shot and wounded in Wilkinsburg. Appears to be an ambush, sources say pic.twitter.com/Z8MHj3juxL — Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) April 12, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Sources say the probation officer was meeting with a possible client at the time the shots rang out. The probation officer was shot in the head.

Both victims were taken to local hospitals for treatment. Their wounds do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police are searching for two suspects who were last seen running down a alley after the shooting.

Multiple departments are assisting in that search, including Allegheny County Police, Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburgh, Edgewood, Penn Hills, Plum and Swissvale police.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter