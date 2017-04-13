EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Cosby Loses Bid To Question Accuser Before Trial

April 13, 2017 7:09 AM
Filed Under: Andrea Constand, Bill Cosby, Pennsylvania Supreme Court

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Bill Cosby has lost his bid to question his accuser in court before his sexual-assault case goes to trial near Philadelphia.

The 79-year-old comedian’s lawyers lost their appeal on the issue of whether accuser Andrea Constand should have been forced to testify at a preliminary hearing last year.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Wednesday declined to take up Cosby’s appeal.

Pennsylvania case law allows prosecutors to use an accuser’s statements to police in court to spare victims the ordeal of having to testify repeatedly.

Cosby is charged with drugging and molesting Constand in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty and remains free on $1 million bail.

Jury selection is set to get underway next month.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

