Teen Critically Injured In Garfield Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A teenager was seriously wounded in a shooting Thursday evening in the city’s Garfield section.
The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 400 block of North Graham Street.
According to Pittsburgh Police, the 17-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. His name hasn’t been released.
He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical but stable condition.
Pittsburgh Police are investigating.
