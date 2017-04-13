REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Jeannette

April 13, 2017 10:24 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Shooting, Jeannette, Westmoreland County

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday evening in Westmoreland County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Clay Avenue, near 6th and 7th Avenues, in Jeannette.

There’s no word on the victim’s name or what prompted the shooting.

Westmoreland County detectives were on the scene investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia