Police Investigate Fatal Shooting In Jeannette

JEANNETTE (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a fatal shooting Thursday evening in Westmoreland County.
According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m. on Clay Avenue, near 6th and 7th Avenues, in Jeannette.
There’s no word on the victim’s name or what prompted the shooting.
Westmoreland County detectives were on the scene investigating.
