Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old Girl Downtown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching an area of Downtown Pittsburgh for a missing girl.
According to police, the 8-year-old was last seen near the Wood Street T Station around 8 a.m.
Police are searching several areas including Downtown for 8 year old Girl. Mom says she got on the bus thought the girl was with her pic.twitter.com/qgDgVI73ZM
— Lynne Hayes-Freeland (@PghLynne) April 13, 2017
Police have not released a description of the girl, or her name at this time.
No other information has been released.
One Comment
Picture? artist sketch? Name? type of clothes shes wearing? A little bit of Journalism maybe? is it too much to ask? but don’t worry the other networks are dropping the ball just as bad as you are so you’re covered. But the story is not and the public can’t help until it is.