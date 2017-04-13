EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police Searching For Missing 8-Year-Old Girl Downtown

April 13, 2017 10:02 AM
Filed Under: Wood Street T Station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are searching an area of Downtown Pittsburgh for a missing girl.

According to police, the 8-year-old was last seen near the Wood Street T Station around 8 a.m.

Police have not released a description of the girl, or her name at this time.

No other information has been released.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Abe Wellington says:
    April 13, 2017 at 10:25 AM

    Picture? artist sketch? Name? type of clothes shes wearing? A little bit of Journalism maybe? is it too much to ask? but don’t worry the other networks are dropping the ball just as bad as you are so you’re covered. But the story is not and the public can’t help until it is.

