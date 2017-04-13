Murray Suffers ‘Lower-Body’ Injury, No Timeframe For Return

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goaltender Matt Murray for an unknown period of time.
Murray was supposed to be in goal for Game 1 of the Penguins’ opening round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he suffered a lower-body injury during pregame warmups.
As a result, Marc-Andre Fleury started and turned aside 31 shots to backstop the Penguins to a 3-1 victory.
Today, head coach Mike Sullivan said there is no timeframe for Murray’s return.
Coach Sullivan on Murray: “Matt’s status is the same. It’s a lower-body injury. There’s no timeframe.”
— Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 13, 2017
As for Fleury, he’ll be back between the pipes for Game 2 Friday night.
Tristan Jarry will serve as the backup goaltender as he did for Game 1.
