Murray Suffers ‘Lower-Body’ Injury, No Timeframe For Return

By: Casey Shea April 13, 2017 2:52 PM
Filed Under: Marc-Andre Fleury, Matt Murray, NHL, Pittsburgh Penguins, Shea-ved Ice

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins will be without goaltender Matt Murray for an unknown period of time.

Murray was supposed to be in goal for Game 1 of the Penguins’ opening round series with the Columbus Blue Jackets. However, he suffered a lower-body injury during pregame warmups.

As a result, Marc-Andre Fleury started and turned aside 31 shots to backstop the Penguins to a 3-1 victory.

Today, head coach Mike Sullivan said there is no timeframe for Murray’s return.

As for Fleury, he’ll be back between the pipes for Game 2 Friday night.

Tristan Jarry will serve as the backup goaltender as he did for Game 1.

