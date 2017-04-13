WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Pittsburgh Remembers & Honors Memory Of Dan Rooney

April 13, 2017 4:44 PM
Filed Under: Dan Rooney, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is a sad day in Pittsburgh as the city mourns the loss of Steelers Chairman Dan Rooney.

The Steelers announced Mr. Rooney’s passing Thursday afternoon. He was 84 years old.

Former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke called into KDKA to express his love and gratitude for the Steelers legend.

“He loved to be around the team, loved to be around the players, he was always coming through the locker room to shake our hands, win or lose he was in the locker room with us,” Hoke said. “He was truly a man who was a great example, taught us about football, but also about life.”

Hoke stressed Rooney’s love of Pittsburgh, as well as the Steelers.

“I think of a story he told me about the NFL wanting to make the Pittsburgh Steelers “America’s Team,” and he said ‘no, we’re Pittsburgh’s team, not America’s team,'” Hoke said. “Pittsburgh was first in his heart, and he loved this city.”

Watch the full interview with Chris Hoke below: 

Former Steelers coach Bill Cowher spoke with KDKA about his memories of Mr. Rooney and joining the organization.

“I came here as a very young, brash coach, and when I left I was a better man,” he said. “He never asked about football, he always asked about family, just wanted to get to know you as a person. That’s the thing for me that I will always remember about him, he taught anyone who came into that organization about humility and responsibility. Never forget where you came from, your responsibility to be a professional in the city of Pittsburgh, being a Pittsburgh Steeler was a privilege and giving back to your community was part of that responsibility.”

Watch the full interview with Bill Cowher below: 

Within minutes of the announcement, condolences starting to pour in all over social media.

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement on Dan Rooney’s passing:

“Pennsylvania has lost a true icon and one of our most revered citizens, civic leaders and public servants. Dan Rooney was truly loyal and dedicated to the tremendous organization he built and the city and country that he loved to serve. On behalf of every Pennsylvanian, Frances and I express our deepest condolences to the Rooney family, Dan’s friends and colleagues, and every member of Steeler Nation. He will be missed but his legacy will live-on forever in the hearts of the countless players, fans and citizens whom were lucky enough to experience his passion and grace.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement, saying in part that few men have contributed as much to the National Football League as Dan Rooney:

“A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was one of the finest men in the history of our game and it was a privilege to work alongside him for so many years. Dan’s dedication to the game, to the players and coaches, to his beloved Pittsburgh, and to Steelers fans everywhere was unparalleled. He was a role model and trusted colleague to commissioners since Bert Bell, countless NFL owners, and so many others in and out of the NFL. A voice of reason on a wide range of topics, including diversity and labor relations, Dan always had the league’s best interests at heart. For my part, Dan’s friendship and counsel were both inspiring and irreplaceable. My heart goes out to Patricia, Art, and the entire Rooney family on the loss of this extraordinary man.”

