Pittsburghers Saddened By Passing Of Steelers Legend Dan Rooney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The death of beloved Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney sent a wave of sadness through the city he loved so much.

Rooney lived just a few blocks from Heinz Field for most of his life.

KDKA’s Ralph Iannotti spoke with people in the area about the news.

Many were eager to share their personal feelings on what Dan Rooney meant to them.

“I’ll tell you one thing, the Rooney’s and the Steelers brought a lot to this city, Pittsburgh kind of grew up because of the Steelers, the team that went from the bottom, now they’re up top,” one man said.

“Well it’s kind of shocking, you kind of think someone like that is going to be around forever, everybody knows what he’s done for the city, and he’s going to be missed terribly, particularly on the North Side,” another man said.

“I had no idea, that’s extremely sad, he was a great guy and his legacy will live on forever…I didn’t know, you just told me, but he left such a great team and they’ll go on and keep on going, that’s what you have to do,” one woman said.

Andrew Masich, President and CEO of Heinz History Center, called into KDKA to talk about Dan Rooney’s legacy in the City of Pittsburgh.

“I spent a lot of time with Dan Rooney when we wrote the book, his biography, about 10 years ago, and I got the chance to get to know him, his family, flew with the team on the plane, was in the locker room, but the humanity of the man always showed through,” he said.

Masich said Dan Rooney had a philosophy of humility that he carried with him throughout his life.

“He always said his father taught him: ‘Don’t play the big shot.’ And that really stuck with him,” he said. “He was approachable, there was something about him that was quintessentially Pittsburgh.”

Full interview with Andrew Masich below:

Masich said the “three Fs” were all important to Dan Rooney: Family, Faith and Football. His Irish heritage was also close to his heart.

“There was no better day for Dan Rooney than the day he was sworn in as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland,” Masich said.

Several officials shared statements on what Dan Rooney meant to them and to the City of Pittsburgh.

Governor Tom Wolf released a statement honoring the legend and offering condolences:

“Pennsylvania has lost a true icon and one of our most revered citizens, civic leaders and public servants. Dan Rooney was truly loyal and dedicated to the tremendous organization he built and the city and country that he loved to serve. On behalf of every Pennsylvanian, Frances and I express our deepest condolences to the Rooney family, Dan’s friends and colleagues, and every member of Steeler Nation. He will be missed but his legacy will live-on forever in the hearts of the countless players, fans and citizens whom were lucky enough to experience his passion and grace.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement, saying in part that few men have contributed as much to the National Football League as Dan Rooney:

“A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was one of the finest men in the history of our game and it was a privilege to work alongside him for so many years. Dan’s dedication to the game, to the players and coaches, to his beloved Pittsburgh, and to Steelers fans everywhere was unparalleled. He was a role model and trusted colleague to commissioners since Bert Bell, countless NFL owners, and so many others in and out of the NFL. A voice of reason on a wide range of topics, including diversity and labor relations, Dan always had the league’s best interests at heart. For my part, Dan’s friendship and counsel were both inspiring and irreplaceable. My heart goes out to Patricia, Art, and the entire Rooney family on the loss of this extraordinary man.”

Pittsburgh mayor Bill Peduto took to social media to honor Mr. Rooney.

Even former president Barack Obama released a statement, recognizing the former U.S. Ambassador to Ireland as a great man:

“Dan Rooney was a great friend of mine, but more importantly, he was a great friend to the people of Pittsburgh, a model citizen, and someone who represented the United States with dignity and grace on the world stage. I knew he’d do a wonderful job when I named him as our United States Ambassador to Ireland, but naturally, he surpassed my high expectations, and I know the people of Ireland think fondly of him today. And I know the people of Pittsburgh, who loved him not only for the Super Bowl championships he brought as the owner of the Steelers, but for his generosity of spirit, mourn his passing today. Michelle and I offer our condolences to the Rooney family, some of the most gracious and thoughtful people we know — even as we celebrate the life of Dan Rooney: a championship-caliber good man.”

