Police: Officer Impersonator Pulled Woman Over, Asked To See Her Underwear

KITTANNING TWP. (KDKA) — State police are searching for a man who impersonated a police officer and pulled a woman over in Armstrong County.
It happened Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. along U.S. 422 near Blanket Hill Road.
A woman told police a car with a small blue light on its top pulled out behind her.
When she pulled over, the suspect go out of the vehicle and approached her on the driver’s side. First he asked for her information, but before she could get it out he told her that if she showed him her underwear he would “make it all go away.”
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The woman then sped away and contacted the authorities.
The suspect was described as a white male standing 5’8”, with a medium build, dark hair, a goatee and sideburns. He was wearing a dark blue security uniform and a blue baseball cap.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police Kittanning.