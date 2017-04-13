Domestic Assault Suspect Dies After Police Use Stun Gun On Him

READING, Pa. (AP) – Officials say a suspect in a domestic assault died after Reading police used a stun gun on him during a struggle.
The Berks County district attorney’s office on Thursday identified the dead suspect as 25-year-old Kenneth Johnston.
Police say a 31-year-old woman reported Wednesday afternoon that Johnston, her boyfriend, had assaulted her. Authorities say a police officer found Johnston in a nearby alley and tried to place him under arrest, but Johnston resisted.
Chief County Detective Michael Gombar says the officer used his department-issued stun gun on Johnston, who fell to the ground and become unresponsive.
Police performed CPR, but Johnston was pronounced dead at a hospital. An autopsy is planned for late Thursday.
The district attorney’s office is investigating.
