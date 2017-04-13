Target Recalls Water Absorbing Toys Due To Ingestion Hazard

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Target is issuing a major recall for water-absorbing Easter and dinosaur toys.
If ingested, the toy can expand inside the child’s body, causing potentially life threatening injuries.
About 560,000 toys were sold under multiple product names February 2017 through March 2017.
Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.
No injuries have been reported.
Consumers should immediately take this recalled toy away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.