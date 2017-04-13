Trump Jr. Mocks Duquesne University Students’ Concern Over Chick-fil-A

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Donald Trump Jr. has taken to Twitter to mock a group of Pittsburgh college students opposed to the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to their campus.
A student newspaper at Duquesne University reports that a student government representative last month proposed asking the university to reconsider the addition of a Chick-fil-A. Niko Martini told The Duquesne Duke that Chick-fil-A “has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights.”
Trump Jr. tweeted a link to an article on the controversy Thursday and wrote: “Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered”
Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives… Oh Wait #triggered https://t.co/NRLtsHBSLn
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 13, 2017
Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has publicly spoken about his opposition to gay marriage. The Atlanta-based company said in a statement Thursday: “Everyone is welcome in our restaurants.”
