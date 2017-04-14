Columbus Newspaper Offers ‘Crying Sidney Crosby’ Masks For Sunday’s Game

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Columbus newspaper is peddling a rather unflattering portrayal of Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby.

The Columbus Dispatch tweeted on Friday that Columbus Blue Jackets fans could find a “crying Sidney Crosby” mask inside Sunday’s edition that they could wear to the game.

As one might imagine, the stale joke didn’t sit well with fans.

.@DispatchAlerts Pretty cool if you’re from Philadelphia and it’s 2008. — Chill Kessel⚡ (@burgyhockey) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena Quick question for Columbus: does Crosby pay rent for living in your heads or no? — Tyler Domenico (@_tdome) April 15, 2017

@DispatchAlerts @NationwideArena This is the stuff pgh puts in their papers during hockey season pic.twitter.com/VrxBCPrps5 — scott meier (@smeier87) April 15, 2017

Who will have the last laugh remains to be seen, but if Friday’s game is any indication, Columbus shouldn’t hold out hope for Crosby’s tears.

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

