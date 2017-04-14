REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Columbus Newspaper Offers ‘Crying Sidney Crosby’ Masks For Sunday’s Game

April 14, 2017 10:54 PM
Filed Under: Blue Jackets, Columbus, Penguins

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Columbus newspaper is peddling a rather unflattering portrayal of Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby.

The Columbus Dispatch tweeted on Friday that Columbus Blue Jackets fans could find a “crying Sidney Crosby” mask inside Sunday’s edition that they could wear to the game.

As one might imagine, the stale joke didn’t sit well with fans.

Who will have the last laugh remains to be seen, but if Friday’s game is any indication, Columbus shouldn’t hold out hope for Crosby’s tears.

The Pittsburgh Penguins pulled away for a 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.

