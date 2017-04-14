REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Crews Battle House Fire In Beaver County

April 14, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: 7th Avenue, Beaver County, Freedom

FREEDOM (KDKA) — Crews are battling flames at a house in Beaver County.

The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue in Freedom.

When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a garage across a nearby alley, spreading to and damaging the back of a home located on 8th Avenue.

No one was inside the home at the time.

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information. 

