Crews Battle House Fire In Beaver County

FREEDOM (KDKA) — Crews are battling flames at a house in Beaver County.
The fire was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of 7th Avenue in Freedom.
When firefighters arrived, the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire spread to a garage across a nearby alley, spreading to and damaging the back of a home located on 8th Avenue.
No one was inside the home at the time.
