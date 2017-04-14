Ex-NFL Star Aaron Hernandez Acquitted In Double Slaying

BOSTON (AP) – Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez wept quietly in court after a jury announcement acquitting him of a Boston double slaying.
The jury announced its verdict Friday in the 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.
Prosecutors said the killings were fueled by Hernandez’s anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub. They said Hernandez opened fire on the men’s car because he felt disrespected when one of them bumped into him and spilled his drink.
Hernandez had denied killing them men.
The 27-year-old Hernandez is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd.
The jury in the Lloyd case deliberated for 36 hours over seven days before convicting Hernandez of first-degree murder in April 2015.
