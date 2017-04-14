Family Caregivers in Pennsylvania Now Have More Support. The CARE Act Takes Effect April 20.

More than 1.6 million Pennsylvanians care for older parents, spouses or other loved ones, helping them to live independently in their own homes. These family caregivers have a huge responsibility, and on April 20, 2017, a new law takes effect that will make life a little bit easier for them.

The CARE (Caregiver Advise, Record, Enable) Act helps family caregivers when their loved ones go into the hospital and as they transition home.

The CARE Act requires hospitals to:

Provide your loved one the opportunity to designate a family caregiver.

Inform you when your loved one is to be discharged to another facility or back home.

Give you an explanation and demonstration of the medical tasks you will need to perform at home.

AARP Pennsylvania fought for the CARE Act because supporting caregivers is a top priority for all of us.

To make sure you and your loved ones have important information about this new law available when you need it most, we’ve created simple cards to keep in your wallet. To get your free Pennsylvania CARE Act wallet card, call 1-877-333-5885 or download one here.

For more information about caregiving resources, visit the AARP Caregiving Resource Center. You’ll find a wide range of information, tips, and tools to better care for a loved one at home.

Finally, at AARP we believe family caregivers aren’t celebrated or supported nearly enough. Caregivers help loved ones live independently in their homes and communities—where they want to be. We encourage you to share your story and help us fight for more support for caregivers right here in Pennsylvania. To share your caregiving story, visit aarp.org/iheartcaregivers.

The bottom line is that while caregiving can be a difficult and emotionally taxing job, caregivers consider it a labor of love and simply wouldn’t have it any other way.

Thankfully, Pennsylvania’s new CARE Act will make that job a little easier.