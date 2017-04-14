146,000 Garbage Disposals Recalled For Dangerous Defect

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 146,000 garbage disposals are being recalled by Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen.
So far, 22 customers have reported metal components flying out of their disposals.
Three people have been hit by the metal, but no one has been injured.
The disposals were sold in retail stores and online from December 2015 through March of this year.
Recalled brands, model numbers and serial numbers can be found by clicking this link.
