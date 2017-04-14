REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Sheriff: No Change In Procedures After Suspect Kills Self During Transport

April 14, 2017 8:27 AM
Filed Under: Ohio, Robert Seman, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – A northeast Ohio sheriff says his office isn’t changing its prisoner transport procedures after a suspect being led from a Youngstown courtroom jumped to his death from a fourth-floor courthouse balcony.

Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene tells Cleveland.com that the defendant was handled differently and not shackled at the time because of a court order that deviated from what deputies usually do with prisoners headed to and from courtrooms.

A defense attorney had argued that seeing 48-year-old Robert Seman Jr. in jail clothes or handcuffs could improperly influence jurors.

Seman killed himself Monday, the day before a scheduled trial in his potential death penalty case. He was accused of raping a 10-year-old girl and setting a fire that killed her and two grandparents shortly before the scheduled rape trial.

Comments

One Comment

  1. David Colton says:
    April 14, 2017 at 9:15 AM

    Aaaah. Liberal Judges, got to love them-NOT! If that was MY Sheriff, he would have told the judge “You control YOUR courtroom. But you will NOT tell my people HOW to transport prisoners.” Even IF you were in jail for writing bad checks, in Florida we transported EVERYONE to and from court in cuffs (and shackles, IF it was a felony charge.) Which this guy had.
    The attorney (and Judge,) are the only reason this man is dead. NOW, where is the justice for the family of the victimized?
    Stupid defense attorney. And even Stupider Judge. And as we all know…can’t fix stupid.

