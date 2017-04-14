REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Ex-Police Officer Charged With Assaulting Women With Sex Toy

April 14, 2017 11:27 AM
Filed Under: Kenneth Bolton Jr., Ohio

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A former suburban Cleveland police officer has been charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction for assaulting two women with a sex toy.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Bolton Jr., of Middlefield, also was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in Cuyahoga County on misdemeanor civil rights charges.

Court records don’t indicate if the former East Cleveland officer has an attorney. Bolton’s listed telephone number is disconnected.

County prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman in February and used a sex toy he found in the back seat to rub against their genitals outside of their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.

The incident was investigated by the FBI, county prosecutor’s office and East Cleveland, which fired Bolton last month.

