Parkway North Construction Traffic Changes & Detours

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Monday, a massive construction project on the Parkway North kicks into high gear and it has the potential to be a confusing and congested ride in and out of the city.
To get ready, PennDOT has constructed a crossover ramp just north of the Camp Horne Road interchange. It connects the inbound and outbound sides of the highway.
So, for people heading inbound, they’ll have to veer left onto this express ramp and travel in a single lane on what is normally the outbound side of the Parkway.
Drivers who are getting off at one of the local ramps, like Bellevue or Perrysville, they’ll have to stay right and travel in a single lane through the work zone.
All inbound traffic will shift and return onto the main Parkway North at the Venture Street exit.
For a more detailed look at the lane changes:
