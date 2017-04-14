REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Parkway North Construction Traffic Changes & Detours

April 14, 2017 12:53 AM
Filed Under: Camp Horne Road, Parkway North, PennDOT

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Starting Monday, a massive construction project on the Parkway North kicks into high gear and it has the potential to be a confusing and congested ride in and out of the city.

To get ready, PennDOT has constructed a crossover ramp just north of the Camp Horne Road interchange. It connects the inbound and outbound sides of the highway.

So, for people heading inbound, they’ll have to veer left onto this express ramp and travel in a single lane on what is normally the outbound side of the Parkway.

Drivers who are getting off at one of the local ramps, like Bellevue or Perrysville, they’ll have to stay right and travel in a single lane through the work zone.

All inbound traffic will shift and return onto the main Parkway North at the Venture Street exit.

For a more detailed look at the lane changes:

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia