URA Expands Loan Program To Replace Lead Service Lines

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Help is coming for some of the thousands of local homeowners who are facing an expensive fix to replace lead water lines that may be contaminating their water.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the Urban Redevelopment Authority board has voted to expand the income guidelines for the program. Now, households with up to 150 percent of the area median income will fall within the eligibility standards.
So, what does that mean?
A family of four with an annual income up to $106,800 will qualify. A household of one can have an annual income up to $74,800 to qualify.
The cost of replacing a water line can be anywhere from $2,000 to $3,000. In extreme cases, it could be as much as $10,000.
The PWSA will let people know about the loan program as crews target properties for service line replacements.
