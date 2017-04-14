Pittsburgh’s Midwife Center Celebrates Completion Of Expansion Project

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It took just nine months for the expansion of Pittsburgh’s Midwife Center, roughly the same amount of time it took for baby Aliza to come into the world.

“It was so amazing, I felt empowered after giving birth,” said mom Alana Ashley, of Brackenridge.

Aliza was the first baby born in the 6,700 square foot addition to the birth center. She came into the world on March 1, 2017, shortly after the center opened.

“I called earlier in the day to tell them I was in labor,” said Ashley. “When I called back to tell her I was ready to come, she told me that the center had just opened two hours earlier.”

Eighteen babies have been born at the center since the addition opened. The campaign to expand the building raised nearly $4 million. State and local officials celebrated the project Thursday morning.

About the center, Ann McCarthy, Midwife Center Clinical Director said, “We provide a holistic aspect of care. We really look at the woman as a healthy person and we try to find ways to improve their health during their pregnancy and when they come to us for GYN care.”

The expanded center has two new birthing suites with plenty of options for moms-to-be. There’s a bed, a swing, even a tub if moms-to-be want to labor or give birth in the water.

“I was so excited. I really wanted to be one of the first people to give birth in the new building,” added Ashley. “I wanted to be able to have access to a birth tub, where I didn’t have to get out if I didn’t want to.”

The rooms even have nitrous oxide tanks.

“Nitrous oxide,” explained McCarthy, “which is a really nice option for pain relief during labor.”

The larger birth center allows the certified midwives to expand their programs and serve more patients.

It’s a bigger space, to welcome tiny miracles.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter