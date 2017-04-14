Resources Caregivers Should Know About

The following organizations, groups and agencies offer caregivers a variety of resources, ranging from support services and webinars to tip sheets, care guides and how-to videos.
AARP Online Community
Discuss issues with other caregivers in the online community.
Alzheimer’s Association
800-272-3900
Information and support for people with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Operates a 24/7 helpline and offers care navigator tools.
Alzheimers.gov
The government’s free information resource about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center
Find programs and services that allow caregivers to get a break from caring for a loved one.
Caregiver Action Network
Formerly known as the National Family Caregivers Associaciation, it provides information and education for family caregivers, including a volunteer support network in over 40 states.
Eldercare Locator
800-677-1116
Connects caregivers to local services and resources for older adults and adults with disabilities across the United States.
Family Caregiver Alliance
800-445-8106
Information, education and services for family caregivers, including the Family Care Navigator, a state-by-state list of services and assistance.
Hospice Foundation of America
800-854-3402
Provides information on issues related to hospice and end-of-life care
Medicare
800-Medicare
Provides information about the parts of Medicare, what’s new and how to find Medicare plans, facilities or providers.
National Alliance for Caregiving
A coalition of national organizations focused on family caregiving issues.
National Institute on Aging Information Center
800-222-2225
Research leader on aging issues; information on common age-related health problems.
The National Clearinghouse for Long-term Care Information
Information and tools to plan for future long-term care needs.
Social Security Administration
800-772-1213
Information on retirement and disability benefits, including how to sign up.
State Health Insurance Assistance Program
A program that offers one-on-one insurance counseling and assistance to people with Medicare and their families.
Veterans Administration
855-260-3274
Support and services for families caring for veterans. Maintains a VA caregiver support line.
Well Spouse Association
800-838-0879
Provides support for spousal caregivers.