Safety First When Dealing With Dementia At Home

Things to consider in your loved one’s daily routine:

1. The bedroom. How much assistance does he need to get in and out of bed? Are you able to manage that yourself, or do you need help? Consider equipment such as a hospital bed or bed assist bar, or a recliner/lift chair, as well as padded floor mats and a lower bed if you have concern that your loved one might fall out of bed. A floor-mat alarm, bed-pad alarm, audio monitor, motion-sensor alarm and/or video monitor will alert you if the patient gets out of bed.

2. The bathroom. This is a common place for falls and other injuries to happen. You may want to consult an occupational or physical therapist, who can best evaluate your loved one’s needs and suggest placement of safety grab bars, a raised toilet seat and other equipment (talk with the patient’s doctors about orders for a consultation and if health insurance will cover the cost). Consider a no-step shower entry, temperature-controlled water faucets to avoid scalding, a shower seat, nonslip flooring and other equipment.