New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Released

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happy Friday and “may the force be with you.”
Thousands of fans are in Orlando, Florida for the Star Wars Celebration convention. Today, they were treated to a much-anticipated trailer for the new movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”
This will be the eighth installment in the saga that started with “A New Hope” 40 years ago. It will pick up where “The Force Awakens” left off.
#TheLastJedi poster has been revealed. #SWCO pic.twitter.com/fqnf1bQtPu
— Star Wars (@starwars) April 14, 2017
The movie is scheduled to be in theaters on Dec. 15.
