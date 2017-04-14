REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Released

April 14, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Star Wars, The Last Jedi

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Happy Friday and “may the force be with you.”

Thousands of fans are in Orlando, Florida for the Star Wars Celebration convention. Today, they were treated to a much-anticipated trailer for the new movie, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

This will be the eighth installment in the saga that started with “A New Hope” 40 years ago. It will pick up where “The Force Awakens” left off.

The movie is scheduled to be in theaters on Dec. 15.

