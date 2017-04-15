REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Autopsies Show Suicidal Oregon Father Killed Young Daughters, Self

April 15, 2017 11:11 PM
Filed Under: Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Autopsies conducted on an Oregon man and his two young daughters show the man killed the girls and then fatally shot himself after being hit by police gunfire.

Authorities said Thursday that Gresham police Officer Matt Anderson opened fire on 42-year-old Jaime Cortinas after he set fire to his SUV with the girls in the car and fired on police with a handgun.

After the exchange of gunfire, officers pulled 8-year-old Janet Cortinas-Duran and her 11-year-old sister, Jasmine Duran-Cortinas out of the car only to find they were already dead.

Police spokesman Sgt. John Rasmussen says no rounds from Anderson hit the children.

The incident began early Wednesday when the girls’ mother called 911 to say Cortinas was armed and was threatening to kill the children and himself.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

