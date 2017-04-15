REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Blue Jackets’ Calvert Suspended 1 Game For Cross-Checking Pittsburgh’s Kuhnhackl

April 15, 2017 6:57 PM
Filed Under: Blue Jackets, Hockey, Matt Calvert, Penguins, Tom Kuhnhackl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert has been suspended one game for his cross-check to Pittsburgh’s Tom Kuhnhackl late in the third period of a Game 2 loss to the Penguins.

Calvert will miss Game 3 Sunday. The NHL announced the suspension Saturday night.

Calvert received a minor penalty for cross-checking on Friday when he chased down Kuhnhackl away from the play and hit the Penguins forward in the head with his stick, which broke in the process. The NHL Department of Player Safety says it rose to the level of supplemental discipline because it was not a hockey play and fell into the category of message-sending.

The play prompted backlash online.

The penalty came with 35 seconds left in a 4-1 loss that dropped the Blue Jackets into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Kuhnhackl practiced on Saturday. Calvert was not made available to the media.

