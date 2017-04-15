Columbus Newspaper Reportedly Cancels ‘Crying Sidney Crosby’ Masks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Columbus newspaper has reportedly canceled its plans to distribute masks mocking the Pittsburgh Penguins captain.

The Columbus Dispatch tweeted on Friday that the newspaper would place “crying Sidney Crosby” masks inside their Sunday paper so that Columbus Blue Jackets fans could wear them to the playoff game that evening.

The original tweet read, “#CBJ fans, make sure you pick up Sunday’s Dispatch. You can get a #SidTheKid mask to wear to Sunday’s #PITvsCBJ game @NationwideArena.”

The tweet included a photo of a caricature of Crosby with tears running down his face and “Sid the Kid” written on his helmet.

Aaron Portzline, who covers the Blue Jackets for the Columbus Dispatch, tweeted around 9:30 a.m. Saturday that the paper would not be distributing the masks.

According to Portzline, Dispatch editor Alan Miller said, “We heard the response and we are not going to print it. We appreciate the input from hockey fans.”

@DispatchAlerts editor Alan Miller: "We heard the response and we are not going to print it. We appreciate the input from hockey fans." — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) April 15, 2017

The paper’s official Twitter account did not mention the cancellation, but the original tweet about the masks has been deleted.

The Penguins beat the Blue Jackets 4-1 Friday night in Game 2 of the playoff series, giving the Penguins a 2-0 series lead.

The Pens will face off against the Blue Jackets at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Sunday at 6 p.m.

