Furry Tails: Alexie & Mara Are Waiting For A Forever Home

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Alexie

Animal Friends

This adorable, long-eared girl is a little shy at first, but once you get to know her, she just loves to play! She needs a good family that will give her lots of love!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Alexie is a happy girl, who can always be seen doing bunny binks – happy jumps and dancing around! While she is often overlooked for her seemingly non-characteristic black coat, Alexie is an absolutely lovely bunny who enjoys interacting with both people and other buns.

Alexie is one of our biggest fans when it comes to our almost weekly bun runs. Though a little timid with people at first, Alexie warms up quickly and then will accept petting from anyone with a hand or two to give her a little scratch behind the ears!

One of Alexie’s favorite treats is mint, which makes her area smell so fresh and clean – an added bonus! Alexie is softly confident with the other bunnies, getting a little territorial once she has decided that a certain tunnel is hers, but nothing too bossy or aggressive. She could easily live in a home with other bunnies, or be content to romp around on her own!

Alexie has a big heart and is ready to open it up to a bunny lover who can reciprocate her love and affections. Could you be the one she is waiting for?

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Mara

Orphans of the Storm

Mara’s never had the love of a forever family. After getting through some tough times, she’d love to find a good home with a family that will take good care of her!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I was found on a farm. I was in bad shape when I came to Orphans, with my uterus full of tumors, but after surgery, I’m doing great and ready to be adopted into my forever home. I’m in a foster home, where I love hanging out in my foster mom’s office. I’m very affectionate and love to snuggle, but I can be independent sometimes and I’ll let you when I’ve had enough attention. I would do best in a home with adults only.

To find out more about how to adopt Mara, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

