Liberty Bridge, Tunnel Closed Until Saturday Evening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Liberty Bridge and Liberty Tunnel will be closed until Saturday evening.
The inbound Liberty Tunnel and all lanes of the Liberty Bridge closed Friday night, and they will remain closed until 6 p.m. Saturday.
At that time, a single lane of traffic will open in each direction on the Liberty Bridge until noon on Sunday.
The inbound Liberty Tunnel will also reopen to traffic at that time.
The outbound Liberty Tunnel and PJ McArdle Roadway will be open all weekend.
PennDOT says crews are working on concrete placement on the Liberty Bridge ramps.
The following detours will be posted:
Inbound Liberty Bridge
- Take Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) northbound
- Take the exit to I-376 West/US 19 South toward Carnegie/Airport/West End
- Take Exit 69A toward US 19 South/Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to I-376 eastbound toward Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Follow eastbound I-376 through Fort Pitt Tunnel and across the Fort Pitt Bridge
- For access to I-279 destinations follow I-279 signage, all other destinations take exit toward I-376 East/Monroeville
- Take the left exit 71A to Grant Street
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- End detour
Outbound Liberty Bridge from Downtown Pittsburgh
- Take Grant Street to I-376
- Take the ramp to West I-376 toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport
- Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376
- Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown
- Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel
- End detour
Outbound Liberty Bridge from Westbound Route 885 (Boulevard of the Allies)
- From the Boulevard of the Allies take the ramp to North I-579 to I-279 Veterans Bridge Exit
- Take the Convention Center/7th Avenue Exit
- Turn right onto Grant Street
- Turn left onto 11th Street
- Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass
- Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit
- Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376
- Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown
- Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel
- End detour
Outbound Liberty Bridge from Route 380 (Bigelow Boulevard)
- From PA 380, take the Consol Center/6th Avenue Exit
- Take the 6th Avenue Exit
- Turn right onto Grant Street
- Turn left onto 11th Street
- Continue straight onto the 10th Street Bypass
- Take the I-376 West Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit
- Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376
- Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown
- Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel
- End detour
Outbound Liberty Bridge from I-279 Parkway North
- From southbound I-279, take the I-279 South Fort Pitt Bridge Exit
- Take the South I-279/To I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport Exit
- Take the West I-376 Fort Pitt Bridge Exit
- Follow I-376 westbound across the Fort Pitt Bridge and through the Fort Pitt Tunnel
- Take Exit 69A toward South 19 Banksville Road
- Keep left and loop back to eastbound I-376
- Take Exit 69B toward South Truck US 19/Route 51 Uniontown
- Merge onto southbound Route 51 and follow back to the Liberty Tunnel
- End detour
