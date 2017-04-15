Man Dies After Being Trapped Under Riding Mower In Pond

GLENVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say a man died two days after his riding mower overturned into a central Pennsylvania pond, trapping him underwater.
Officials in York County said 54-year-old Timothy Stockslager of Heidelberg Township was seen mowing in Manheim Township Monday morning.
Coroner Pam Gay said two people spotted him in the pond minutes later with the lawn tractor on top of him. They freed him and began resuscitation efforts.
Emergency medical personnel and Southwest Regional Police tried to revive him, but he died at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hanover Hospital. Police said the death appears to have been an accident.
