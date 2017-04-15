US Military Says North Korean Missile Explodes On Launch

WASHINGTON (AP) – South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has attempted to launch a missile from an eastern coastal city but the launch appeared to end in failure.
The statement Sunday said it wasn’t clear what kind of missile was involved.
North Korea launched a long range rocket and conducted two nuclear tests last year, including its most powerful to date, and there have been a slew of shorter range missile firings.
