US Military Says North Korean Missile Explodes On Launch

April 15, 2017 7:39 PM
Filed Under: North Korea

WASHINGTON (AP) – South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says that North Korea has attempted to launch a missile from an eastern coastal city but the launch appeared to end in failure.

The statement Sunday said it wasn’t clear what kind of missile was involved.

North Korea launched a long range rocket and conducted two nuclear tests last year, including its most powerful to date, and there have been a slew of shorter range missile firings.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information

  1. Tom Baranski says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:05 PM

    just nuke them. problem solved

