One Killed In Crash On I-79

FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — One person was killed in a car crash on I-79 on Saturday morning.
It happened around 7:45 a.m. near the Wexford exit.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old William McEver, of Mt. Washington.
According to state police, McEver was driving in the left lane of I-79 North when he veered out of his lane and crossed three lanes of traffic before travelling off the roadway.
State police say McEver traveled onto a section of grass next to the road, struck a sign, continued on, then struck a tree.
McEver was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police are investigating.
