One Killed In Crash On I-79

April 15, 2017 1:54 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Franklin Park, I-79

FRANKLIN PARK (KDKA) — One person was killed in a car crash on I-79 on Saturday morning.

It happened around 7:45 a.m. near the Wexford exit.

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old William McEver, of Mt. Washington.

According to state police, McEver was driving in the left lane of I-79 North when he veered out of his lane and crossed three lanes of traffic before travelling off the roadway.

State police say McEver traveled onto a section of grass next to the road, struck a sign, continued on, then struck a tree.

McEver was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police are investigating.

