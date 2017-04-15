REMEMBERING DAN ROONEY: Obituary | Looking Back At A Legend | More Video | Sports Community | Pittsburghers | Catholic Community | Tom Murphy | A Tribute | Photos | More Steelers News

Man Demands Oxycodone During Wilkins Twp. Pharmacy Robbery

April 15, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Oxycodone, Rite Aid, Robbery, Wilkins Township

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Rite Aid in Wilkins Township on Thursday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Rite Aid on William Penn Highway.

Police say the man entered the Rite Aid and handed an employee a note demanding oxycodone. The employee gave him an unknown amount of pills. The man then fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man around the age of 30. He is 6-feet-2-inches tall with a muscular build.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a Pittsburgh Penguins baseball hat, and sunglasses. He also had a dark bandana covering his face.

Allegheny County police and Wilkins Township police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery should call Allegheny County police at (412) 473-1251 or contact the department through their social media accounts. Tips can be made anonymously.

