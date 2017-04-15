Man Demands Oxycodone During Wilkins Twp. Pharmacy Robbery

WILKINS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a Rite Aid in Wilkins Township on Thursday morning.
It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Rite Aid on William Penn Highway.
Police say the man entered the Rite Aid and handed an employee a note demanding oxycodone. The employee gave him an unknown amount of pills. The man then fled the scene.
The suspect is described as a white man around the age of 30. He is 6-feet-2-inches tall with a muscular build.
At the time of the robbery, he was wearing dark pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt, a Pittsburgh Penguins baseball hat, and sunglasses. He also had a dark bandana covering his face.
Allegheny County police and Wilkins Township police are investigating.
Anyone with information on the suspect or the robbery should call Allegheny County police at (412) 473-1251 or contact the department through their social media accounts. Tips can be made anonymously.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter