Teen Gets 25 To 50 Years In Stabbing, Sexual Assault Of 83-Year-Old Woman

HONESDALE, Pa. (AP) – A teenager has been sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison in a sexual assault and stabbing of an 83-year-old woman in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Now-17-year-old Azaiah Williams was sentenced Thursday in Wayne County in the September 2015 attack, which occurred when he was 15 years old. Williams pleaded guilty in December to attempted homicide and sexual assault.
State police said he knocked on the victim’s door in Dreher Township and asked to use the phone, then stabbed her with a steak knife in the neck and back, sexually assaulted her and fled with a stolen credit card he would later use to buy sneakers.
Williams apologized, saying “my words cannot express how I feel. His attorney cited a difficult upbringing and said his client had redeeming qualities.
