Woman Killed, Several Injured In Armstrong County Crash

PLUMCREEK TWP. (KDKA) — A woman was killed and several people were injured early Saturday morning in an Armstrong County crash.

The Armstrong County Coroner’s Office reports it happened around 12:30 a.m. on State Route 422 in Plumcreek Township.

The crash occurred as a Jeep Commander and Ford Mustang were traveling west on Route 422. The Ford was slowing as it approached Route 2021 with the intention of making a left turn.

The Jeep failed to stop, striking the Ford from the rear, causing the vehicle to travel into the eastbound lane and hit a third vehicle.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Two people in the Jeep were flown to UPMC Presbyterian with injuries.

The driver of the Ford was ejected and flown to UPMC Presbyterian with severe injuries. The passenger in the Ford was ejected and flown to Armstrong County Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have only identified the deceased as a 41-year-old woman from Smethport.

Two people in the third vehicle sustained minor injuries.

No further information was released.