April’s Giraffe Calf Height, Weight Revealed

April 16, 2017 8:30 PM
Filed Under: Animal Adventure Park

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) – The male calf born to April the giraffe is nursing well and has had his first vet checkup.

Animal Adventure Park posted on its Facebook page Sunday that the calf weighs 129 pounds (58.5 kilograms) and stands 5 feet 9 inches tall (1.75 meters).

April gave birth to her fourth calf Saturday. The zoo is in Harpursville, New York, about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

Watch: April The Giraffe Gives Birth 

The zoo team said April has recovered “perfectly” and is eating “everything in sight.”

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months on average, and the wait for April to give birth had raised global interest, with a livestream and a fundraising drive. The zoo says there will be a contest to name the newborn.

