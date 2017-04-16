Report: Two Men Charged In Connection To Arlington Heights Shooting

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS (KDKA) — Two men are facing charges in connection to a shooting that happened in Arlington Heights on Wednesday.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh police have obtained arrest warrants for 30-year-old Jerome Brown, of Brookline, and 29-year-old Terrence Brown, of Knoxville. The Post-Gazette says the two men are brothers.
They are facing a number of charges, including attempted homicide and aggravated assault.
The Post-Gazette reports that Jerome and Terrence’s sister got into an argument with her boyfriend at an apartment in the 3100-block of Cordell Place. After she left the apartment, her brothers arrived and got into a physical altercation with the boyfriend.
The boyfriend’s brother later arrived at the scene and was shot in the thigh. The boyfriend suffered a head injury.
The Browns fled the scene, and the victims were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter
One Comment
Dont know if i would consider them men.How about “garbage”.?