Churches Across Western Pennsylvania Celebrate Easter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bishop David Zubik led the Easter Sunday Mass at Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church in Carrick.

As he wished everyone a blessed Easter, the bishop said this is much more than a mass or ritual, it’s a celebration of the sacrifice and what Jesus said to two women he encountered after his resurrection.

“Now go back and tell everybody who you meet that I have risen from the dead,” Bishop Zubik said.

He told parishioners that in these troubled times those words are very relevant.

“If we’re serious about Jesus, we need to take his instructions seriously and use our feet as we move outside this church and let people know that Jesus is in fact real,” he said.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Resurrection Sunday at Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh in the Hill District had the same message.

“We didn’t come here because we were supposed to come on Easter Sunday, we came for an encounter with the most high God,” Reverend Brian Edmunds said.

Reverend Edmunds expects to preach to 3,500 people in three services. He also wants to give the congregation something to think about.

“We’re trying to plant hope in people’s hearts and minds, no matter what they’re facing, because Christ got up, you too can get up,” he said.

The Agape Service at Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland had the same message for the congregation.

“We’ll be celebrating the love of God that is expressed through the sacrifice of Christ on the cross and his resurrection and how this is shared with all of humanity as a gift from God.”