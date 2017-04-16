Cleveland Police Searching For Suspect Who Killed Man On Facebook Live

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KDKA) — Police in Ohio are investigating a homicide that was broadcasted on Facebook Live.
CBS affiliate WOIO reports the homicide took place on East 93rd Street.
The police are searching for the suspect Steve Stephens, who is considered armed and dangerous.
Stephens claimed to have committed multiple other homicides which have yet to be verified.
The Cleveland Clinic is on stand by for mass casualties.
Stephens is described as being 6 foot 1, weighing 244 pounds and is bald with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue, and gray or black striped polo shirt. According to police, he is driving a white or cream-colored SUV.
This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.